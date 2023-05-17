YS Jagan participates in Akhanda Purnahuti program today in Vijayawada

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Akhanda Purnahuti program and presented silk clothes to Goddess Sri Mahalakshmi. The presiding priests welcomed Chief Minister and gave blessings to the latter.



Visakha Srisarada Peethadhi Sri Swarupanandendra Swamy, Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Sriswatmanandendra Swamy, Avadhuta Peethadhi Ganapati Sachidanandaswamyji, Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana and Botsa Satyanarayana participated in this program.



Sri Lakshmi Mahayagnam with Chandi, Rudra, Rajashyamala and Sudarshana, organized by the state government in Vijayawada under the auspices of Endowment department, has come to an end.



It is known that CM YS Jagan started this Maha Yajna six days ago on the auspices of the Vedic scholars that all the people of the state should prosper with happiness, longevity, health and wealth, and that the state should develop comprehensively.



It will end with the Akhanda Purnahuti program at the hands of CM Jagan at the sumuhurtana decided by the pundits on Wednesday.