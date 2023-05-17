Live
- KL Rahul's emotional take on social media trolling: ‘It affects me, this is out life’
- World famous Warner Bros Media House enters Hyderabad
- Can't give indefinite extension, submit report on Adani-Hindenburg probe by Aug 14, Supreme Court to SEBI
- International Museum Day 2023: National Gandhi Museum
- ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Song Promo From Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ Will Be Out On This Date
- Minister Niranjan holds Congress responsible for neglect of Palamuru Rangareddy project
- Mem Famous Trailer: Sumanth Prabhas And His Team Promise A Hilarious Village Entertainer
- CS for plantation of more fruit bearing trees in Telangana
- OpenAI offers a free course on Rapid Engineering; find details
- Supreme Court stays NCDRC order on Rs 2 crore compensation for 'wrong' haircut
YS Jagan participates in Akhanda Purnahuti program today in Vijayawada
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Akhanda Purnahuti program and presented silk clothes to Goddess Sri Mahalakshmi.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Akhanda Purnahuti program and presented silk clothes to Goddess Sri Mahalakshmi. The presiding priests welcomed Chief Minister and gave blessings to the latter.
Visakha Srisarada Peethadhi Sri Swarupanandendra Swamy, Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Sriswatmanandendra Swamy, Avadhuta Peethadhi Ganapati Sachidanandaswamyji, Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana and Botsa Satyanarayana participated in this program.
Sri Lakshmi Mahayagnam with Chandi, Rudra, Rajashyamala and Sudarshana, organized by the state government in Vijayawada under the auspices of Endowment department, has come to an end.
It is known that CM YS Jagan started this Maha Yajna six days ago on the auspices of the Vedic scholars that all the people of the state should prosper with happiness, longevity, health and wealth, and that the state should develop comprehensively.
It will end with the Akhanda Purnahuti program at the hands of CM Jagan at the sumuhurtana decided by the pundits on Wednesday.