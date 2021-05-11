YS Jagan writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges to increase the allocation of oxygen

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over oxygen allocations and supply of vaccines. He asked to supply 910 metric tons of liquid oxygen as it is currently supplying 590 metric tons of oxygen, which is not enough. As many as 20 oxygen tankers were requested to for AP.

In the letter YS Jagan said that the state is importing oxygen from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and asserted that the Oxygen due from Chennai and Karnataka was delayed on the 10th of this month, which led to death of Eleven people in Tirupati.



The letter mentioned that the current import of oxygen from Karnataka should be increased from 20 metric tonnes to 150 metric tonnes and import of 210 metric tonnes of oxygen from Odisha to 400 metric tonnes.



Also, YS Jagan urged the centre for transfer of technology in order to increase the production capacity of 'India Biotech Covaxin as the technology transfer is essential to produce 'large quantities' of vaccine. He recalled that ICMR and National institute of Virology has helped in producing vaccine.



CM YS Jagan urged PM to take decision on technology for other vaccine manufacturers to be able to produce more vaccines in less time