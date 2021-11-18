YS Viveka murder case: CBI arrests accused Shiv Shankar Reddy in Hyderabad

The CBI has intensified its probe into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy and arrested YSRCP leader Devireddy Shiv Shankar Reddy in connection with a murder case. He was produced before a judge after a medical examination and will be produced in the Pulivendula Court today. On the other hand, Shankar Reddy's son Chaitanya Reddy wrote a letter to the CBI stating that his father had nothing to do with the murder case. He said his father underwent surgery three days ago and was advised that he needed constant monitoring by doctors and antibiotics and appealed to CBI to do justice to his family.

The CBI has expedited the investigation based on the information provided by the driver who turned approver. The accused in the case, Devireddy Shiv Shankar Reddy, was arrested by CBI officials. The CBI took him into custody at a hospital in Hyderabad this morning and produced him before a judge. YSRCP leader Devireddy Shiv Shankar Reddy, a key follower of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, was mentioned in the Dastgiri Confession Statement.

The CBI had issued notices to Shiv Shankar Reddy to appear before it on November 15. However, he said he could not come to the trial due to ill health. CBI officials arrested Shiva Shankar Reddy at a private hospital in this connection.

He was later examined at Osmania Hospital and produced before Secunderabad judge for a transit warrant. Shiv Shankar Reddy was shifted to Kadapa with the permission of the judge. The accused will reach Kadapa shortly. Shivshankar Reddy will be produced before the Pulivendula court today.





