  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSR Asara celebrations to be held in Uyyalawada

YSR Asara celebrations to be held in Uyyalawada
x
Highlights

The fourth phase of YSR Asara will be held by under auspices of MLA Shri Gangula Brijendra Reddy at golden function hall of the local mandal Uyyalawada

The fourth phase of YSR Asara will be held by under auspices of MLA Shri Gangula Brijendra Reddy at golden function hall of the local mandal Uyyalawada

The Uyyalawada Mandal ZPTC, MPP, every MPTC of Uyyalawada, every Sarpanch of Uyyalawada, mandal level officials, mandal level leaders, village leaders, public representatives, mandal secretariat convener, village secretariat conveners, secretariat household heads, volunteers, YSRCP workers, print and Electronic friends are requested to attend without fail.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X