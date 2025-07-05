YSRCP condemns PPP model in medical education, plans protest

Kurnool: TheYSR Congress Party (YSRCP) student wing has strongly condemned the implementation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in medical education by the State Government, calling it a discriminatory move that favors corporate interests over the rights of meritorious students from poor and middle-class backgrounds.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday at the YSRCP district office in Kurnool, State student wing spokesperson Katike Gowtham alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is promoting the PPP policy to benefit private players at the expense of deserving students.

He warned that the policy would push medical education further out of reach for economically disadvantaged students, even if they possess the required merit.

In response, the YSRCP student wing announced a statewide protest and will submit a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada on July 7, demanding the rollback of the PPP policy.

Gowtham called upon student leaders and activists to participate in large numbers and stand united against what he described as an “anti-student” agenda.

The student wing also criticized the recent police action against young medical professionals demanding their Permanent Registration (PR), labeling it as undemocratic and oppressive.

“Qualified medical graduates were subjected to humiliation and manhandled by the police simply for demanding their rights,” said Gowtham. Supporting the cause, Kurnool City student wing president Ansar stated that the government will be held accountable for the injustice meted out to students. Other leaders present at the event included B. Srikanth Reddy, Sridhar from Kodumur constituency, and Tirumalesh.