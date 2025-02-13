YSRCP govt diverted housing funds worth ₹3,598 cr, alleges Parthasarathy

Vijayawada : Minister for Housing K Parthasarathy said that due to the failure of previous YSRCP government in completing housing projects, funds to the tune of Rs 2,378 cr have lapsed.

He alleged that the YSRCP government diverted housing funds to a tune of Rs 3,598 crore rendering the poor homeless.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, the Minister said that while the Central government sanctioned Rs 20,726 cr for housing during the YSRCP regime, a sum of Rs 2,378 cr had lapsed due to failure of the YSRCP government in taking up housing projects.

He said the TDP government between 2014 and 2019 identified 3,18,987 beneficiaries under PMAY Grameen 1.0, however the YSRCP government immediately after coming to power removed the names of 1,39,243 beneficiaries.

He said that the Central government sanctioned housing to 1,79,060 beneficiaries during 2021-22. However, the YSRCP leaders indulged in mudslinging activity on TDP government neglecting the construction of houses.

The Minister said that the State government was committed to providing housing facility to all eligible poor.

He said the PMAY Grameen 1.0 scheme was scheduled to be completed by this financial year, however with the initiative of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu it was extended till December 2025.

He said under the scheme, 1.15 lakh houses were completed and another 1.50 lakh houses will be completed by June.

He said that the State government started identification of the beneficiaries under PMAY Grameen 2.0 scheme and 11,600 beneficiaries were identified so far.

He said that the State government has been making efforts to get sanction of five lakh houses under the PMAY Grameen 2.0 scheme