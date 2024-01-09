YSRCP jittery over TDP-JSP alliance

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena East Godavari district president and State coordination committee member Kandula Durgesh commented that the ruling YSRCP was transferring candidates from one constituency to another in large numbers out of fear of Jana sena and the TDP alliance’s victory.

He said that parties earlier used to change only a few candidates based on the prevailing circumstances in the past. But the YSRCP is now looking to change about 70 candidates at once. This policy is against the spirit of democracy, he said.

Durgesh spoke at a press conference at the district Jana Sena office here on Monday. He said that if people's representatives and candidates are transferred like officials, they will lose connection with the people in the respective constituencies. It will be difficult for the new candidates to learn about the issues in two to three months.

He said that the YSRCP was afraid because of the positive atmosphere among the people towards the alliance of Jana sena and TDP.

The JSP leader alleged that there was no limit to the looting of liquor and sand under the YSRCP government. He criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is facing CBI cases, for seeking adjournments and not attending the court for hearing of the cases. On the other hand, those who question the conduct of this State government were being harassed by filing false cases, Durgesh lamented.

He said that the Jana Sena Party was extending full support to the indefinite strike of Anganwadi workers. He asked how their services could be brought under ESMA without the staff being brought under the payrolls.

He also expressed concern over the way the government is treating the sanitation workers who came forward and served as warriors during the difficult time of Covid-19.

Durgesh said that as he was elected as MLC in 2007, he has been associated with Rajahmundry Rural constituency. Jana Sena leaders A Satyanarayana, Ch V Rama Rao, Y Srinivas, Ramakrishna Goud, Habina Begum and others were present.