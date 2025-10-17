  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16

YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
x
Highlights

Anantha Venkatarami Reddy reviews the ongoing ‘One Crore Signature Campaign’ against the privatization of government medical colleges

Anantapur: Former MLA and YSRCP District President Anantha Venkatarami Reddy has directed party leaders to complete the formation of division-level committees by November 16 to strengthen the YSR Congress Party at the grassroots level. He chaired a meeting with corporators and party leaders at the camp office on Court Road in Anantapur on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, he reviewed the ongoing ‘One Crore Signature Campaign’ against the privatization of government medical colleges and instructed that the campaign be effectively carried out across all divisions.

He stated that each division committee should include a president, four general secretaries, four secretaries, and six executive members, along with wings for youth, women, students, SC, ST, BC, and minorities.

He also emphasized appointing social media coordinators for each division.

Reddy cautioned leaders to select only committed and sincere members who work for the party’s cause rather than personal gain.

“Committees should function like disciplined teams at the grassroots,” he said.

Referring to the upcoming local body elections in February–March next year, he urged leaders to expose the failures of the current coalition government while highlighting the welfare programs implemented during YSRCP’s tenure.

He condemned the ruling coalition for “politicizing institutions and filing false cases,” asserting that YSRCP workers remain undeterred.

Reddy reiterated that the ‘One Crore Signature Campaign’ should continue as a people’s movement to protect public healthcare and education, with rallies planned at the constituency level on October 28 and at the district level on November 12.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick