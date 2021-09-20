YSRCP leads in ZPTC, MPTC poll results

Guntur: YSRCP candidates likely to sweep ZPTC elections held in Guntur district. The party Kolluru ZPTC Christiana is likely to be elevated as ZP chairperson. Out of 57 ZPTCs, no election was held in Tadepalli, Managalagiri and Tulluru. As many as eight YSRCP candidates elected unanimously. Election notification was released to elect 45 ZPTCs in the district. So far YSRCP bagged 30 ZPTCs. They have edge in some more ZPTC constituencies. ZPTC elections counting is expected to complete on Sunday midnight. The State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney directed the officials to hold election to elect ZP chairperson on September 25.

YSRCP announced candidature of Heni Christiana for ZP chairperson. Similarly, ZP vice-chairpersons will be elected just like two deputy mayors in the Municipal Corporations. District collector Vivek Yadav went to counting centre set up at SSN College in Narasaraopet and examined the counting process.

Vivek Yadav, Guntur range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma, Guntur urban SP Arif Hafeez, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni visited counting centre at AL B Ed College in Guntur city and examined counting process. The police officials reviewed security arrangements at counting centres.

The YSRCP bagged 492 MPTCs, TDP 54, JSP 10, CPI 1 and independents 8 MPTCs in the district.

The district administration set up counting centres at 14 towns in the district. As many as 47 counting centres were set up and elaborate security arrangements were made at the counting centres. Closed circuit cameras were set at counting centres and counting was videotaped.

Meanwhile, Bejatpuram, Ravela MPTCs' votes counting came to a halt for some time in Tadikonda mandal of Guntur district as ballot papers were soaked. Polling staff informed the matter to the higher ups. Higher officials have to take a decision whether they will conduct repolling or continue votes counting. Ballot papers were damaged in some ballot boxes. After opening of all the ballot boxes, the officials will get the exact picture. District collector Vivek Yadav and returning officers will examine and recommend to the SEC to take a decision. Speaking to media, Vishal Gunni said that there is no permission for conducting victory celebrations and rallies. He directed the police officials to be alert till the completion of votes counting.