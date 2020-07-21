YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju asks President Ram Nath Kovind to stop Andhra Pradesh capital shifting 

Amaravati: YSRCP rebel MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Tuesday sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention to stop the Andhra Pradesh government from trifurcating the state capital.

The Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram called on the President in Delhi and submitted a memorandum, seeking his immediate intervention to retain Amaravati as the only state capital.

He alleged that the YSRCP government in the state is resorting to a series of unconstitutional and anti-public acts and said they warrant the President's intervention to safeguard constitutional rights of people and to save democracy. He pointed out that Amaravati was declared as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 as passed by the Parliament.

Many developmental decisions were taken during the last six years and a tremendous amount of infrastructure was established in Amaravati.

Raju, in his memorandum, wrote that the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill, 2020 to trifurcate the state capital were passed with "an absolute and most disdainful contempt". The MP said the move would divide the people on the lines of region and caste and would also lead to utter administrative vacuum and mismanagement as executive, legislature and judiciary would be scattered hundreds of kilometres apart.

He pointed out that the Legislative Council, by its majority ruling, referred the bills to the select committee but the government by wielding muscle power unconstitutionally and illegally stalled the process and went to the extent of recommending dissolution of the Legislative Council.

Raju said the government again passed the two bills in the Assembly during the budget session in June and despite failing to push them in the Council, sent them to the Governor for his assent.

He argued that the matter of Amaravati is pending in the high court and hence subjudice. The MP said the Bills would be in direct conflict with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 which clearly mentions that Andhra Pradesh will have one capital. He urged the President to direct the governor to refer the two Bills to him. He also suggested that the President seek the opinion of the Attorney General on the matter.