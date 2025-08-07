YSRCP urges SEC to act on Pulivendula violence

Vijayawada: A delegation of senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders met Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney in Vijayawada on Wednesday, raising serious concerns about the violence “unleashed” by TDP-backed goons in Pulivendula during the ZPTC by-election campaign. The leaders submitted detailed evidence and urged the Commission to intervene immediately and ensure a peaceful and democratic election process.

Former ministers Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), Velampalli Srinivas, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Ramesh Yadav, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, and other key district leaders including Devineni Avinash, Manohar Reddy, and Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi were part of the delegation.

They highlighted a series of violent incidents, including the brutal attack on MLC Ramesh Yadav and YSRCP leader Velpula Ramu, allegedly by over 30 TDP men armed with sticks and weapons. The victims were chased, dragged out of their vehicles, and assaulted near Nallagondavaripalli village, while the police remained mute spectators. The leaders alleged that the police and local administration were working hand-in-glove with the ruling party and failing to provide basic security to opposition candidates. They accused the TDP of deliberately creating fear among voters and misusing State power to disrupt the election. They also claimed YSRCP leaders were being targeted with bind-over cases and false arrests. The YSRCP delegation demanded that the Election Commission take immediate and stern action to stop the violence, protect candidates, and ensure free and fair local body elections in Pulivendula and across the State.