YSRCP will fight for public
YSRCP Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana has criticised TDP and Jana Sena leaders for their threatening responses when questioned about unfulfilled election promises.
At YSRCP district meeting led by ZP Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao, he stated, “Questioning a promise isn’t a crime in a democracy.” Botsa emphasized, “We won’t be intimidated. We will insist that the government fulfils its promises.”
He highlighted issues affecting women and farmers under Chandrababu Naidu, questioning why commitments like waiving DWCRA loans and the Rs 1,500 monthly payment under ‘Adabidda Nidhi’ have not been realized. He further noted that the promised Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance has not been delivered, calling this a betrayal.
Botsa warned that the YSRCP would escalate protests if the free bus travel scheme for women is not implemented, asserting that they are merely holding the government accountable for its own promises. Kurasala Kannababu, former minister and YSRCP regional coordinator, criticised the credibility of agreements made by Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, calling them “words written on water.” He claimed only two schemes are being executed: “Chandrababu’s Betrayal Scheme and another version of it,” and remarked on Nara Lokesh’s inability to deliver on promises made regarding the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ funds.