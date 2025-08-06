Zero poverty possible with welfare, support: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Zero Poverty (P4) initiative taken up by the state government would achieve its goal by 2029, marking the first significant step towards poverty eradication. He stated that Andhra Pradesh's P4 programme was poised to become a national model.

During a video conference with MLAs, people’s representatives, and officials from the Secretariat, the Chief Minister reviewed the P4 programme. It was decided that the initiative would be officially implemented from August 19. The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Vijay Anand, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, P4 Foundation Vice Chairman Kutumb Rao, and other senior officials.

The state government launched the P4 initiative on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, on March 30. P4 stands for public-private-people partnership, wherein well-off individuals willing to contribute are called ‘Margadarsies’ (mentors), while the underprivileged beneficiaries are known as ‘Bangaru Kutumbams (golden families).

During the review on Tuesday, the Chief Minister highlighted that the P4 programme was aimed at improving the quality of life for ‘Bangaaru Kutumbams’. "The primary objective is for people to give back to society," he said. He praised Pallekunta Hemalatha, a sanitation worker from Avanigadda, who became a ‘Margadarshi’ by helping an elderly woman.

"If there is a responsive heart, people will come forward with humanity to help the poor," the Chief Minister stated. "Those who offer help, not just money, are also 'Margadarshis'. What these families need is emotional bonding and a helping hand. While organisations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Vedanta work with CSR funds, P4 aims at going beyond that with the sole purpose of supporting families. We are implementing the Zero Poverty Mission with the people as our greatest asset."

The Chief Minister clarified that the selection of Margadarshis is purely voluntary. "There should be no coercion or opposition. Those with zeal to help others, will join this initiative," he said, warning against attempts by some “demonic" individuals to create negative public sentiment.

"Some people have the financial resources but lack the heart to help, while others have the heart but lack the time. Identify such people and inform them about the P4 platform," he urged. The goal is to reduce economic inequalities, which are detrimental to society, he added.

He added that today's beneficiaries could become tomorrow's mentors. "P4 provides additional support to 'Bangaaru Kutumbams' on top of government welfare schemes. Reach out to NRIs and industrialists abroad to inspire them," he suggested.

So far, 937,913 ‘Bangaaru Kutumbams’ have been identified, and 103,938 Margadarshis have registered. The needs of 1 million ‘Bangaaru Kutumbams’ across the state have been prioritised and analysed using an AI-based system. The findings reveal that 31 per cent require employment opportunities, 22 per cent need medical assistance, and 9 per cent seek support for small businesses, he explained. The initiative also includes a ‘Fund a Need’ feature. The programme's implementation will be reviewed every three months.