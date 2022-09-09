Kawasaki Officially Teases Launch of its New Bike : Expected Vehicle Price Rs1.75 lakh(Ex-showroom)

Due to its recent rise in its popularity, Kawasaki would be looking to get itself a share with regards to entry-level retro-style bike segment.

Kawasaki has officially teased the launch of a new bike from its W series of machines in India. Previously on 25th September, it has sent an invite, block your date.

Due to its recent rise in its popularity, Kawasaki would be looking to get itself a share with regards to entry-level retro-style bike segment.

The Indonesia-Spec W175 has been powered by a 177cc single-cylinder engine, which makes 13PS and 13.2Nm, while those are in no way impressive figures, its ultra-low 126 kg kerb weight must offset the performance disadvantage by a small margin. That stated, the Indian-spec model would be fuel-injected one, so output figure must be slightly different.

The W175 has nothing to boast of underneath the body panels too and its suspended on a telescopic fork and dual shocks. The braking hardware is traditional, having a single disc up front along with a drum brake at the rear. The bike looks like a scaled-down version of Kawasaki's bigger retro-style bike, the W800 street. Its halogen headlight, teardrop-shape fuel tank, ribbed seat and wire-spoked rims all scream retro.

The vehicle could be priced around Rs 1.75 lakh mark (Ex-showroom), this would make it not only the most affordable kwacker, but also the Japanese marque's only single-cylinder offerings. Once here, the bike would be competing with the Yamaha FZ-X. The W175 may also act as a smaller-engined alternative to the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.