New Generation Celerio is Maruti Suzuki’s next Big Launch-Know its Details

India's largest car manufacturer is Maruti Suzuki, in their portfolio, they have a variety of models, one of the models is Celerio and recently the company is working on this model. The news is, the company is trying to launch its new generation Celerio and the same has been spotted testing on different roads, numerous time. During 2014, the Maruti has launched Celerio and from then on, there is nothing much changed or updated for the above hatchback. The new Celerio is expected to be launched in the market sometime later this month, here the details, we have, for this upcoming hatchback.

Design

The current generation Celerio has got a boxy as well as tall boy design, the upcoming new-gen Celerio is based on the HEARTECT platform, which has been already used for varied other Maruti cars such as Swift, Wagon R and DZire. We find the overall design of the Celerio has been changed. It does not get a tall design anymore. Its headlight is smaller and it is smooth when compared to other version and its bumper has been redesigned. There is probably a chrome strip on its front grille with Suzuki logo on it.

The bumper is also expected to receive fog lamps in the higher trims. As this based on a new platform, hence when compared to the current version, it looks slightly bigger. The higher trims are also expected to receive alloy wheels whereas the lower variants would receive steel wheels only. When comes to the higher variants, it would have ORVMs along with integrated turn indicators and for lower variants it would turn indicator on side fender.

At the rear, the all new Celerio have received a redesigned bumper, tail lamp and boot. It has a high mounted stop lamp and the handle to open the boot is positioned on the tailgate itself. Overall, the design on Celerio looks entirely different from the present version, hence the production version of the Celerio might look like a grown up version of Alto.

Interior

Similar to its exterior, the interior of all new Celerio would be redesigned too. It will receive features such as manual AC, numerous storage spaces and charging socket. The AC vents would be positioned vertically on its dashboard. The black cabin would receive silver accents at places, thus offering fresh look. The power windows would be available with the hatchback. There would be Maruti Suzuki's SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Andriod Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster would be analog and steering might receive controls for the infotainment system as well. With regards to safety, Celerio would receive ABS, parking sensor as standard and dual airbags.

Engine and Transmission

Celerio is available in petrol engine option only. The new generation Celerio would be powered by a petrol engine only. It would be using a 1.0 litre, three cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which would generate 67PS and 90 Nm of torque. There is also possibility that Maruti Suzuki might provide 1.2 litre petrol engine having higher variants. This engine will generate 81 Ps and 113 Nm of torque. Both petrol engines would be available having 5-speed manual as well as 5-speed AMT gearbox options. The CNG fuel version for the upcoming Celerio is expected to be launched in the near future.