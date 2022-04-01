Nitin Gadkari: EV Sales in India has recorded growth of 162%

Nitin Gadkari has informed the house that a total of about 10,95,746 Electric Vehicles have registered in our nation, India and about 1742 charging station have been operable as on 16th March, this year.



Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & highways, stated that India has registered overall 162% growth in terms of sales of electric vehicles, this year. Responding to a question, during the question hour, Gadkari has informed the house that, on a year over year basis, the sales has risen. He also added, that category wise, the two-wheeler sales have been increased by above 5 times at 423 %, three wheelers by 75%, four wheelers by 238% and buses by 1250%.

Union Minister also informed the house that a total of 10,95,746 electric vehicles were registered in India with 1742 charging stations operable as of march 13th this year. While talking about the battery swapping policy, Gadkari stated that, out of total, around 85% of Lithium-Ion Battery is being manufactured in India. We have a fixed standard of battery. If any of the manufacturer is not doing as per the fixed standard, stringent action would be taken against them, stated Gadkari on the question of the charging capacity of the battery.

Gadkari further added that for charging electric vehicles, our priority would be to use the green energy. He stated that government policy is to entertain all new research, giving opportunities to new startups, by which we would be able to establish appropriate technology, which would be more convenient and economically viable for the consumers.