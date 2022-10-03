PM Modi Tests Drive a Car Remotely from Delhi in Europe using India’s 5G Technology

Our honorable Prime Minister recently test drove a car in Europe remotely from our national Capital with the help of India's 5 G Technology, which was launched by our PM on 1st October 2022.

India driving the world.



PM @NarendraModi ji tests driving a car in Europe remotely from Delhi using India's 5G technology. pic.twitter.com/5ixscozKtg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 1, 2022

For the launch event of 5G network, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtle, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone idea and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made their presence felt.



The 5G can enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases and advanced mobile cloud gaming among others.



