Volkswagen Announces Subscription-Based Ownership for Select Models

Volkswagen has now, began its subscription based car ownership model in our nation, India. Taigun SUV would be launched later this month and this model is not included for subscription based Ownership.



German auto giant, Volkswagen has now joined the bandwagon of list of carmakers in India to roll out subscription-based car ownership model in the nation. The car maker, on Thursday, it has announced the new subscription model, in partnership with ORIX, to own a Polo, T-Roc or Vento without buying it.

Expectedly, Volkwagen has not included the Taigun SUV, which would be launching in India, on 23rd September.

Volkswagen would roll out the subscription model across India in varied phases. For a start, the carmaker would launch the scheme across 30 outlets in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkwagen Passenger Cars India, has stated, cars subscription is gaining much popularity, especially amongst the urban youngsters belonging to middle class segment, who are looking for a convenient ownership experience. By catering to the needs of this customer segment, our company is pleased to extend our partnership with ORIX as well as enhance our leasing and subscription, which would focus on providing accessibility and also peace of mind ownership

When it comes to catering to the needs of this customer segment, we are definitely pleased to extend our partnership with ORIX and enhance our leasing as well as subscription platform, which does focus on offering accessibility as well as peace of mind ownership to our prospective customers.

Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto infrastructure Services LTd (OAIS) stated, the Mobility space has been witnessing a dramatic change in the recent past with a bias towards the newer ownership, usage models, the subscription based platform has witnessed a substantial growth in past few months and we believe this platform would help Volkswagen become more accessible to their customers.

We are very much excited to partner with Volkswagen and offer new options to prospective customers and provide them a whole new range of possibilities which would enable them to own, drive and also experience premium products by Volkswagen.

