Volvo's New Small Electric SUV: Expected to Feature a Streamline Design

The above car, when it comes to styling elements it borrow from the upcoming Volvo XC90 replacement, and it would sit on the parent firm Geelsy's SEA platform.

After the launch of the XC90 successor as well as the 3, the Volvo and Polestar will each turn their, attention to introducing new entry level electric SUVs in the coming years. Volvo is presently working on a premium oriented compact crossover, similar on the lines of Mercedes-Benz, which would play major role in the Brand's ambition for EVS to account about 50% of its global sales by the year, 2025.

-This new SUV will not follow the alpha numeric name Scheme

-Expected to feature a streamlined design Volvo's new small electric SUV

Previous it was tipped to take either XC20 or C20 moniker, it has now been confirmed only to follow the XC90 replacement in adopting a new name and it would sit off the ground, but when it comes to feature, it has got streamlined silhouette to maximize their efficiency. This vehicle would be the 1st Volvo model to sit on Geely's new open sources SEA platform, 1st used for the new 001 shooting brake from nascent Chinese brand Zeekr, the 001, which is set to be provided globally will begin from next year onwards, comes with either an 86kWh or 100kWh battery in order to maximum range of about 700km, hinting at a long-range potential for any platform sharing Volvo model.

Polestar SUV would sit between the 2 and 3

The Polestar 2nd SUV, which is due in 2023, it would sit between 2 as well as 3 with regards size and features. It will have similar rakish proportions to flagship model even though being positioned as more mass-market propositions. Although it would sit lower to the ground when compared to 3 and will have more heavily curved roofline. Polestar boss Thomas Ingeniath stated that, he would not compromise much with regards to interior space.

Volvo to Enter the EV market In India in 2022

Volvo has recently updated the XC60, S90 and XC90 and replace the diesel engines on these 3 cars having new mild hybrid petrol units. The Volvo is also set to enter the luxury EV market by launching the all-electric XC40 recharge next year. The Recharge would be Volvo's 1st EV for the Indian market as the carmaker is planning to launch one new EV every year.