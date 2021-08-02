Basavaraj Bommai congratulates Sindhu, hockey team

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday congratulated ace shuttler, P.V. Sindhu who won the bronze medal, and Indian men's hockey team that qualified for the semi final match at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a two-part tweet, Bommai said Sindhu won the Bronze medal after defeating He Bingjiao of China and became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympics medals for India. "Very Proud of you. #Cheer4Indiia #OlympicGames," he added.

In another tweet, he also congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for entering the semi-final round in its category. "Congratulations to Indian Hockey Team on qualifying for the semi-finals in #TokyoOlympics. Best wishes to Semi-finals #Cheer4India, #TokyoOlympics2020, #Hockey," he said.

Sindhu secured her second successive Olympic medal, beating the Chinese shuttler 21-13, 21-15 in the third place play-off. She added a bronze medal to the silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.

With this feat, Sindhu became India's first sportswoman to win two medals in Olympic and second Indian after wrestler Sushil Kumar who is first Indian to have won two medals in Olympic games. He had won two Olympic medals, his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.

The Indian hockey team beat Great Britain in the men's hockey quarterfinal and made it to the semi-final of Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. India will be encountering Belgium in its semi-final match on August 3.