Bengaluru: CCB Raids Homes of 75 Rowdy-Sheeters, 7 Arrested

In an effort to stop crime, Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials raided the homes of 75 rowdy-sheeters over the last 15 days. They took action against seven people for different crimes.

The raids were done early in the morning in areas like northeast, southeast, east, and Whitefield police limits. These people had been involved in criminal activities before.

Out of the seven arrested, three had arrest warrants, one was banned from the city, and two were suspected of planning more crimes. One person who had been sent to Andhra Pradesh before was found staying illegally in DJ Halli, east Bengaluru.

The seven people have been handed over to the local police for further action, according to Bengaluru police.