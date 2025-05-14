Watch: Bengaluru Hit by Heavy Rain and Winds, Causing Flooding and Traffic Chaos

On Tuesday afternoon and evening, Bengaluru had heavy rain and strong winds. This caused floods, fallen trees, and big traffic jams all over the city. The rain helped cool things down a little, bringing the temperature to 32°C, which is lower than normal for this time of year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Bengaluru had 34.2 mm of rain. Some areas, like HAL Old Airport and Bengaluru Urban, had even more rain. A yellow alert has been given for Bengaluru and other places in Karnataka, warning that more rain and strong winds (30–50 km/h) will come until Thursday.

The rain hit some areas in East Bengaluru badly. These places include Whitefield, Marathahalli, Hebbal, and Banaswadi, which have flooded roads and heavy traffic. Manyata Tech Park was one of the worst-hit areas. Workers shared pictures of the flooded roads on social media.

One person wrote, "Another year, same story! Heavy rain = flooded roads at Manyata Tech Park. Roads are flooded, commutes ruined, and work is affected. How long will this continue?"











