Bengaluru Techie Arrested for Obscene Gesture in Road Rage Case

A 30-year-old software professional was arrested for making an obscene gesture toward a woman during a road rage incident in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Harsha HB, a resident of Attiguppe and an employee at a private firm in Manyata Tech Park, was taken into custody by Chamrajpet Police on Thursday before being released on bail.

The confrontation took place on Wednesday when the complainant was driving through Chickpet Main Road toward Gopalan Mall.

According to her statement, a car behind her persistently honked, seemingly demanding space to overtake. Due to heavy traffic, she was unable to move aside. The driver of the other vehicle then pulled up beside her, verbally abused her, and made an offensive hand gesture before speeding away.

Feeling humiliated, the woman recorded a video of the incident and shared it on the social media platform X. The footage quickly gained traction, drawing widespread reactions and calls for legal action.

After the video circulated online, Chamrajpet Police contacted the woman and advised her to file a formal complaint. Based on the video evidence, authorities launched an investigation, identified the accused, and took him into custody.

A police official stated that both parties’ statements would be examined before making further conclusions. “The investigation is ongoing, and we need to verify the sequence of events before proceeding further,” the officer said.

While verbal outbursts inside a vehicle may not have legal consequences, aggressive behavior in public, including offensive gestures, can lead to police action.



