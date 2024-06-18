K'taka HC grants bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnap case

Bengaluru : Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of Prajwal Revanna, the arrested JD(S) ex-MP and prime accused in the sex video scandal.

Bhavani Revanna had filed an anticipatory bail petition in a kidnap case linked to the sex video scandal.

The bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order and also restricted her entry into the Mysuru and Hassan districts.



The victim in the kidnap case hails from the Mysuru district and Hassan is the native district of Bhavani Revanna.



The bench stated that Bhavani Revanna had answered 85 questions asked by the police and, hence, the argument of Bhavani Revanna's non-cooperation to the probe can't be accepted.

She need not give the answers that the police want from her, the bench stated.

Bhavani Revanna is presently appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the kidnap case of a maid, who allegedly suffered sexual assault at the hands of Prajwal Revanna and her husband JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna.

MLA Revanna was jailed in connection with the case and is out on conditional bail.