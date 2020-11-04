Manipal Hospitals takes heart care at doorstep 

Bengaluru: Manipal Hospitals, Jayanagar, launched 'Heart Care at Doorstep' programme for the people of Bangalore on Sunday at MP Tejasvi Surya's office in Jayanagar.

For the last 7-8 months, due to the pandemic, the lives of people have been at doldrums. More so, people are unable to visit the hospital for their routine check-up due to the fear of getting infected by the novel coronavirus. Reports suggest a rising incidence of heart emergencies during the pandemic in the city owing to medical negligence.

In such a scenario, a service that provides heart health check-up at the patient's doorstep is the need of the hour. Now, this has made the Manipal Hospitals, Jayanagar, to launch its new initiative "Heart Care at Doorstep' programme for the people of Bengaluru.

Manipal Hospitals, Jayanagar, a name synonymous with advanced heart care, is conducting a health check-up campaign for screening the vital cardiac parameters. As the people are resisting themselves from stepping out of their homes due to the pandemic, Manipal Hospitals, has initiated this campaign to reach out to the patients at their doorstep. According to sources, during the campaign, Manipal Hospitals will be dispatching special vans where patients can check on their important heart health parameters through BP measurement, Holter monitoring, etc.

"Our excellent team, consisting of the best medical and paramedical staff, assisted by the advanced emergency room, state-of-the-art intensive care unit and Cath lab makes us the best hospital for cardiac care. The average time of shifting a patient from the ER to the Cath lab is only about 3-4 minutes at our Jayanagar centre," says Dr K P Srihari Das, Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Jayanagar.

Manipal Hospitals is also planning to conduct such campaigns in other areas of the city. World-class infrastructure, highly experienced surgeons, and advanced catheterisation labs are some of the advantages of Manipal Hospitals.

"Our medical staff is proactive in decision making during emergencies and saves valuable time. We have excellent facilities available in the recovery rooms to accelerate the recovery post-surgery. It is the positive feedback from the patients which allows us to perform our duty with more passion," Dr Srihari Das further added.