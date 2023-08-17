Mysuru: Stringent measures to curb illegal activities on Chamundi Hills

Mysuru : The forest department has taken a resolute step to counter the escalating issue of plastic waste and illegal activities within the revered Chamundi Hills. In a press release, the Deputy Conservator of Forests for Mysuru division announced stringent penalties for persons engaging in trespassing, alcohol consumption, and other illicit activities within the Chamundi Hill reserve forest area.

The move is a proactive effort to safeguard the ecological integrity and rich biodiversity of the Chamundi Hill reserve forest. Revered as the dwelling place of goddess the forest holds immense ecological significance and contributes significantly to the green cover of the Mysore regional forest department.

The order, deemed essential to maintain the serene environment and protect the biota of the Chamundi Hill Reserve Forest, seeks to address a host of issues arising from unauthorized activities. Thousands of devotees visit the Goddess Chamundi shrine daily, with some inadvertently trespassing into the reserved forest area without official permission. This has led to various problematic behaviours, including alcohol consumption, littering, and even the reckless disposal of plastic waste, causing an increasing concern for the forest’s health and safety.

The plastic waste, in particular, has detrimental consequences for both the forest’s inhabitants and its environment. The non-biodegradable nature of plastic waste poses a dual threat by contributing to forest fires due to its flammability and adversely affecting the well-being of the forest’s

inhabitants. These measures are designed to uphold the sanctity of the Chamundi Hill reserve forest while fostering a sense of responsibility and respect for its natural treasures. The Forest Department’s commitment to preserving this cherished natural environment emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the well-being of both the forest and its visitors.