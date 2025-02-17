Struggling Bengaluru Techie Turns to Free Work Offers After Long Job Hunt

A software engineer from Bengaluru has been job hunting for nearly two years without success. He graduated in 2023 with a degree in Information Science and Engineering. Despite his skills in Python, Java, DevOps, cloud computing, and machine learning, he hasn't found a job.

To gain experience, he is offering to work for free. He is mainly looking for remote work because of personal reasons, but is open to relocating if needed. Many social media users have responded with job leads, career advice, and suggestions for work-from-home or hybrid roles.

A few days ago, a 32-year-old woman who had been job hunting for months quit her new childcare job just 10 minutes after starting. She was overwhelmed by the chaotic environment, with "screaming babies" making it difficult to cope. Despite her long search for work, she quickly realized that the job wasn't the right fit for her. She had faced multiple rejections while applying to grocery stores and retail jobs before, and although she acknowledged how tough finding the right job can be, she emphasized that desperation should never push someone to settle for a job they know isn't right for them.