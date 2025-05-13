Tired and Trapped: Life of a Bengaluru Software Engineer

A software engineer from Bengaluru shared a very emotional post on Reddit, and it’s now being talked about across social media. His story shows the problems many young people face in India’s fast-growing tech world.

In the post called “Am I Really Dying?”, he says he works 14 to 16 hours a day, every day, for almost three years. He joined his job in August 2022. Since then, he has gained 24 kg, and his sleep schedule is messed up. He goes to bed at 2 AM or 11 PM, but always reaches the office by 9 AM.

His mother is very worried about his health. He also feels bad for ignoring his girlfriend, who has always supported him.

He says he hasn’t gone on a holiday in 2.5 years, not even to Nandi Hills, a short trip from Bengaluru.

“I’ve become the perfect corporate slave,” he wrote. He feels he always puts work first and forgets about his own health and happiness.

Even though he works hard and helps others, he says he feels only tired and sad. He is so exhausted that he can’t even find the energy to apply for new jobs or take a break.