18-Year-Old Learner from Great Learning Wins National Recognition (Padma Shree Samman)

Dr Vaishnav Shailesh Kakade, a young scientist, researcher and the youngest learner at Great Learning, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Samman for his exceptional contributions to education and social work. The distinguished award is presented to individuals who showcase immense potential, while further fast-tracking them to receive the highly sought-after Padma Shree award. At just 18 years of age, Dr Kakade has set multiple world records, authored two books, and made pioneering contributions to the fields of quantum physics and general relativity.

Driven by his passion for space exploration and cutting-edge technology, Dr. Kakade embarked on his learning journey with Great Learning through a Data Science and Machine Learning program, in collaboration with MIT IDSS. The course played a pivotal role in shaping his research approach, particularly in leveraging Python programming and data-driven decision-making to develop complex scientific simulations. His research led to the development of the Quantum Related Concepts (QRC) theory, a significant step toward merging quantum physics with general relativity and exploring the concept of quantum entanglement-induced gravitational waves.

Dr Kakade believes upskilling has given him the right push to pursue his aspirations and said, “I've always been passionate about space technology, and upskilling has played a pivotal role in shaping my research and deepening my understanding of the field. It empowered me to build advanced simulations, improve model accuracy, and sharpen both theoretical knowledge and problem-solving abilities. As space research continues to evolve, I believe continuous learning is key to staying ahead of technological advancements. My aim is to push the boundaries of innovation, contribute to India’s aerospace ambitions, and collaborate with fellow researchers to strengthen the nation’s position in the global space race while developing solutions that shape the future of exploration.”

At 18 years of age, his 40+ national-level achievements, including five world records, have contributed to his selection for the Padma Shri Samaan in the Education and Social Work category. With his eyes set on the future, Dr. Kakade is further refining his QRC theory and aims to apply for the Nobel Prize in the coming years. He has also earned Gold Honor at the International Astronomy Competition, gaining NASA’s recognition as a "galactic problem solver." His awards, including the Padma Shri Samman and Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samman, affirm his national impact.

Beyond his contributions to theoretical physics, Dr. Kakade has made strides in climate research, focusing on the impact of climate change on Indian farmers and food security. His research, recognized by the World Food Prize Foundation, proposes strategic collaborations with international organizations to mitigate agricultural challenges in India.