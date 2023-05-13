[24]7.ai launches Buddy Program for new mothers

Hyderabad: [24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer solutions and contact center services having offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, announced the launch of a unique Buddy Program for new mothers on maternity leave. The programme is designed to help establish a link between women on maternity leave and the workplace, keeping them informed and updated on corporate developments and team updates.

In addition, new mothers who request psychological support are also provided with professional help. The programme will act as a point of contact between the new mother and the company, sharing organisational and team updates, as well as the employee's wellbeing and motherhood experience with the supervisor and team.

The Buddy Program will also connect the employee with the Employee Relations team in case of any support required. It can be a person of the employee's choice, nominated by the supervisor or any employee who wants to volunteer for the role. It is part of [24]7.ai’s continued efforts to create an equitable and inclusive workplace for all its employees.

"We recognise that the transition back to work after maternity leave for new mothers needs to be managed in several stages. Our Buddy program is designed to provide the support and resources necessary for new mothers to feel connected with their teams through their maternity leave," said Nina Nair, Senior Vice President & HRD Head, India & Americas at [24]7.ai.

“We already have programs in place that give them the flexibility to transition into full-time working at their pace. We believe that this buddy program will ensure that their journey is smooth and that it will further strengthen [24]7.ai’s culture of a safe, inclusive and diverse workplace,” she added.