73% of Professionals Confident About Job Retention in FY26, Marking an 11-Point Increase from FY25: Great Learning’s Upskilling Trends Report 2025-26

Great Learning, a leading global edtech company in higher education and professional training, has released the fourth edition of its annual ‘Upskilling Trends Report 2025–26’.

The report is based on comprehensive primary research involving over 1,000 professionals across India, spanning various sectors, age groups, cities, industries, and educational backgrounds. This diverse respondent base offers a broad perspective on upskilling trends, job sentiment, and the evolving impact of technology on careers. The findings reflect growing optimism around AI, increased confidence in job retention, despite ongoing technological disruptions, and a strong willingness among professionals to explore new roles and invest in upskilling, especially in high-demand fields like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Job Retention Confidence Rises Sharply in 2025–26, Especially Among Professionals in Large Firms and Tier-1 Cities

The report indicates that 73% of professionals are confident about retaining their jobs this year, an 11 percentage point increase from the previous year. Confidence levels vary by location and company size, with 31% of professionals in Tier-1 cities feeling ‘extremely confident’ about job retention, compared to only 18% in Tier-2 cities. Additionally, 85% of professionals in companies with over 5,000 employees express confidence in job retention, while the figure drops to 58% among those in companies with fewer than 50 employees.