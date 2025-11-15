91Springboard takes 1 lakh sft to set up 2 co-working centres

New Delhi: Realty firm 91Springboard has rented about 1 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai and Gurugram to establish two facilities for catering to the rising demand of flexible and managed workspaces from corporates.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said around 40,000 sq ft office spaces have been leased at Hiranandani Business Park, LightHall, Andheri East in Mumbai and about 60,000 sq ft at DLF World Trade Park in Gurugram.

Both these centres are scheduled to be operational by the next quarter. Till now, 91Springboard has added half a million sq.ft. of space in this calendar year and plans to add another million sq ft by the end of this fiscal

The company has a national portfolio of over 1.64 million sq ft of space with 43 centres across Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida, Chennai and Pune.