A New Chapter Unfolds for India’s Electronics Ecosystem

In a move that marks a strategic turning point for India’s electronics manufacturing sector, Messe Muenchen India has announced that its flagship trade fairs—electronica India and productronica India—will be held annually in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru starting in April 2026. The announcement was made during a high-profile industry gathering in Greater Noida, attended by senior leaders from leading electronics manufacturing companies like Samsung, Syrma SGS, Sahasra Group, Capital Meters, VVDN, among many, and industry bodies, including ELCINA, ICEA, CLIK, ELCIA, FICCI, IPC, EPIC, and Messe Muenchen India leadership.

The decision comes at a time when the industry is not only expanding but also evolving, driven by faster product cycles, regional manufacturing growth, and the need for more resilient supply chains. Following extensive consultations with manufacturers, suppliers, and procurement heads, the new format responds to clear demand: shorter sourcing cycles, stronger regional access, and more consistent face-to-face engagement.

According to Messe Muenchen India, over 70% of surveyed buyers supported the shift to annual editions, citing the need to align supplier interactions with dynamic production timelines. Suppliers also underscored the value of regular market visibility and proximity to key buyer bases, especially in a sector where speed, trust, and responsiveness are critical.

Positioned as a strategic North-South connection, this alternating format aims to reinforce India’s electronics supply chain from both ends of the country, creating a regionally anchored platform that supports India’s broader goal of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Dixon Technologies, commented, “Technology adoption is central to India’s competitiveness in global electronics. By creating two touchpoints every year, this initiative enables faster alignment between buyers and suppliers and keeps innovation within reach of every stakeholder in the value chain.”

Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), the leading industry body, also extended its support. Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, ELCINA stated, “This annual format across two key regions is the need of the hour. It enables wider reach, faster industry interaction, and increased visibility for emerging technologies and supply chain solutions. ELCINA welcomes this move and looks forward to supporting both editions.”

Adding the voice of India’s policy and business community, Manish Sharma, Chair – FICCI Electronics Manufacturing Committee, quoted, “India’s electronics growth story is now a national priority. We must accelerate this ascent by creating platforms that match the pace of innovation. Messe Muenchen India’s dual-edition format will be a powerful driver for regional access, investor confidence, and technology exchange.”

Bringing a global perspective to the initiative, Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO, Messe München GmbH, said: “India is playing an increasingly important role in the global electronics value chain. With these annual events in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, we are strengthening our commitment to India by providing the industry with more timely regional access to innovation, suppliers and partnerships. This is a natural step for a market that is quickly establishing itself as a major global manufacturing hub.”

In a move to further broaden the relevance and reach of these platforms, cricket icon Rohit Sharma has been named the official brand ambassador for electronica India and productronica India for 2025 and 2026. His association aims to connect the trade fairs with a wider community of startups, innovators, and young professionals shaping the future of Indian electronics.

“As India’s electronics industry scales at speed, we’re evolving with it—creating platforms that reflect this momentum and inspire the next generation. With Rohit Sharma as our brand ambassador, we’re taking electronica India and productronica India beyond business—into the heart of India’s growth story,’’ said Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA, Messe München and CEO, Messe Muenchen India