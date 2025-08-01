  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Adani Ent’s EBITDA up 5% to Rs 2,800 cr in Q1

Adani Ent’s EBITDA up 5% to Rs 2,800 cr in Q1
x
Highlights

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Thursday said that EBITDA from incubating businesses have...

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Thursday said that EBITDA from incubating businesses have increased by 5 per cent to Rs2,800 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26) on a year-on-year basis -- contributing 74 per cent to the quarterly results.

The company registered consolidated EBITDA at Rs3,786 crore and consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 1,466 crore – with total income at Rs22,437 crore -- in the quarter ended June 30.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick