Live
- Ridhi Mehra Unveils ‘Becoming Her’ Bridal Collection in Hyderabad
- US Keeps High Tariff on India While Cutting Rates for Bangladesh, Pakistan
- Microsoft Hits $4 Trillion Valuation as Cloud and AI Drive Record Growth
- Top EPC Players Accelerating Wind & Solar Projects in India
- Summoned TCS for talks on layoffs: Minister Santosh Lad
- Warm welcome to IT companies migrating to Karnataka from Maharashtra: Dy CM
- First-time job seekers benefit most from PMVBRY: EPFO official
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes today, check the rates on 01 August, 2025
- Man sentenced to 20 years’ jail term for sexual assault on minor
- MP alleges law and order breakdown in Karnataka
Adani Ent’s EBITDA up 5% to Rs 2,800 cr in Q1
Highlights
Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Thursday said that EBITDA from incubating businesses have...
Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Thursday said that EBITDA from incubating businesses have increased by 5 per cent to Rs2,800 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26) on a year-on-year basis -- contributing 74 per cent to the quarterly results.
The company registered consolidated EBITDA at Rs3,786 crore and consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 1,466 crore – with total income at Rs22,437 crore -- in the quarter ended June 30.
Next Story