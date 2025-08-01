Adani Ent’s EBITDA up 5% to Rs 2,800 cr in Q1

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Thursday said that EBITDA from incubating businesses have increased by 5 per cent to Rs2,800 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26) on a year-on-year basis -- contributing 74 per cent to the quarterly results.

The company registered consolidated EBITDA at Rs3,786 crore and consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 1,466 crore – with total income at Rs22,437 crore -- in the quarter ended June 30.