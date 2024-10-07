AG&P Pratham Devoted to Transforming Tada into a Green Town by expanding its CNG infrastructure catering to SRI CITY

One of the leading players in the City Gas Distribution (CGD) space in India, AG&P Pratham today announced the expansion of its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) network, by increasing its total footprint to 17 CNG stations in Nellore. Launched as DBS (Daughter Booster Station) in one of the prime industrial localities Tada & Sri City , the station will further strengthen AG&P Pratham’s commitment towards ensuring uninterrupted supply of CNG to the vehicle owners of 3-wheelers, passenger vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) variants, and buses.





The CNG station is located inside Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) premise, Eluru Bypass Road and caters to the natural gas needs of the transportation and domestic sectors in the neighboring areas of Tada & Sri City. CNG vehicle owners can enjoy significant savings, with fuel costs potentially reduced by up to 30%. In addition to being a sustainable choice, this alternative fuel not only helps keep more money in your pocket but also supports longer engine life, leading to enhanced mileage and lower maintenance expenses.



Commenting on the same, Gautam Anand, Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati GA,

Regional Head AG&P Pratham said, “We have been very focused on expanding our natural gas distribution network across Andhra Pradesh in line with the nation’s crucial goal of green energy consumption. The newly launched CNG station in Tada, Nellore provides an eco-friendly fuel alternative for both private and public transportation aligning with AG&P Pratham's commitment to fostering a cleaner, more sustainable future. With a focus on environmental responsibility and the promotion of cleaner energy solutions, AG&P Pratham continues to drive innovation in the CGD industry. The collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited strengthens our resolve to make CNG more accessible and contribute to India's transition towards a greener tomorrow.”

In addition to the newly inaugurated facilities, AG&P Pratham plans to develop extensive gas infrastructure, catering to industrial, commercial, and residential users with plans to add 7 more stations by 2025 in Nellore. This expansion of its CNG infrastructure in Nellore highlights a commitment to sustainable energy solutions. By providing eco-friendly transportation alternatives, AG&P Pratham is actively reducing carbon emissions and supporting India's transition to a natural gas-based economy. This initiative fosters greener communities while offering cost-effective energy options, underscoring AG&P Pratham's dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility in the CGD industry.

