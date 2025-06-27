AstraZeneca expands B’luru hub with Rs 166 cr

New Delhi: Biopharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca on Thursday said it has expanded its global hub in Bengaluru with an investment of Rs166 crore, creating 400 jobs to boost Research and Development, global services and AI innovation.

The new facility will house nearly 1,300 employees, including 400 new jobs, supporting the company’s capabilities in AI-powered innovation across Research and Development, global business services, IT, and digital health operations, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

“Our global hub in Bengaluru is a strategic investment that will play a vital role in advancing AstraZeneca’s bold ambition to deliver 20 new medicines by 2030 -- by strengthening automated, scalable, data-driven, and patient-centric solutions,” AstraZeneca Vice President, Global Business Services, Jackie Crockford said.