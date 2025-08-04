Becker Partners Exclusively with Simandhar in India — A New Era Begins for Commerce Students in CPA, CMA & Global Accounting Careers

The number of CPAs in India has grown over 450% since 2020. This partnership strengthens efforts to build a globally competitive accounting talent pipeline.

Simandhar Education, one of India’s leading professional education companies, has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Becker, a global leader in accounting exam review and continuing professional education. Through this exclusive partnership, Simandhar Education will be the sole organization in India delivering Becker’s CPA and CMA Exam Review courses.

This collaboration brings together two trusted names in accounting education to address the surging demand for globally certified accountants in India. With the number of licensed CPAs in India growing by 450% since 2020, the need for globally benchmarked training solutions has never been greater. As multinational companies expand their operations in India and local firms increasingly adopt international accounting standards, Simandhar and Becker are uniquely positioned to shape the next generation of finance professionals.

Building on a longstanding collaboration, this exclusive partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering the highest-quality learning experience. Indian students will now benefit from a fully localized and integrated platform that combines Becker’s globally trusted exam prep resources with Simandhar’s live classes, expert faculty, mentoring, and career guidance.

CPA and CMA aspirants across the country will gain access to Becker’s comprehensive textbooks and materials, AI-powered study assistant, customizable study planner, unlimited practice tests, and adaptive learning tools all embedded within Simandhar’s robust academic ecosystem. Simandhar will also provide personalized mentoring, industry-specific workshops, and placement support with top firms, including the Big 4.

“This exclusive partnership is a major milestone in Simandhar’s journey to make global accounting education more accessible and outcome-driven for Indian professionals,” said Sripal Jain, CA/US CPA & Co-Founder of Simandhar Education. “Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between global qualifications and local talent, and this agreement with Becker further strengthens our ability to do that at scale. We’re not just helping students pass exams, we’re building future-ready professionals who can lead in a global finance environment.”

The partnership also reinforces Simandhar’s strategy to expand its reach into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where interest in international accounting credentials is growing rapidly. For Becker, this marks a significant step forward in scaling its presence in India one of the fastest-growing markets for global accounting certifications.

“This exclusive partnership underscores our commitment to providing exceptional opportunities for accounting professionals in India,” said Ed Clark, President of Becker. “Becker’s presence in India has grown by over 300% in the past five years. Now, this partnership allows us to empower more students to achieve their professional goals with confidence through world-class resources and structured local support.”