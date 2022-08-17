CEAT digitally transforms with AWS

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) an Amazon.com company on Wednesday announced that CEAT Ltd, a leading tyre manufacturer is using AWS to drive smart manufacturing and to invent intelligent tyres – tyres with sensors which can predict various data points such as load and wear.

Using the breadth and depth of AWS cloud capabilities, including Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, analytics and business intelligence, CEAT is digitising factories to unlock manufacturing efficiencies, make data-driven decisions with SAP on AWS, and launch innovative digital services.

For example, by using AWS services, CEAT was able to develop a solution that automatically recommends which tyres dealers should order based on history and real-time supply, improving customer experience.