CoinDCX hosts awareness initiative

CoinDCX hosts awareness initiative
Hyderabad: CoinDCX, a crypto exchange, hosted the fifth chapter of Namaste Web3, an awareness initiative that brings the Web3 community together. The Hyderabad chapter focussed on the theme “Blockchain- The Technology That Will Drive Web3”. The event witnessed panel discussions and fireside chats, with an aim to delve into the potential of blockchain in addressing critical industry pain points - secure land registry management, tokenization, digital identity, and supply chain transparency.

By examining the synergy between blockchain technology and real-world applications, the initiative aims to drive Web3 adoption, foster innovation, and shape a decentralized and transparent future. Vivek Gupta, CTO, CoinDCX said, “Our focus is on solving the trilemma problem of self-custody, UX, and security through innovative technologies like Okto, our self-custodial DeFi platform.”

