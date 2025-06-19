Coke Studio Bharat unveils Ishq Bawla, a Haryanvi echo of identity and introspection

Coke Studio Bharat, the platform celebrating India’s diverse musical heritage, has been striking a powerful chord with audiences in its third season. With Holi Aayi Re, Holo Lolo, and Punjab Vekh Ke, the platform has already delivered three distinct tracks that celebrate India’s diverse cultural roots. Now, it returns with its fourth release—Ishq Bawla. Conceptualized, written, composed, and performed by the acclaimed Haryanvi rap powerhouse Dhanda Nyoliwala and featuring Xvir Grewal, Ishq Bawla reinterprets age-old tales of lost love through a lens of introspection, growth, and individuality. Rooted in the timeless storytelling traditions of Haryana, the new song is a tribute to the power of self-awareness - an invitation to reflect, learn, and forge ahead.

#IshqBawla is a Haryanvi head-nod to love gone sideways, taking notes from centuries of folklore's most dramatic love stories. More than just a song, it's a reflection on the universal experience of heartbreak, reimagined with a contemporary spirit - think of it as your hype track for moving on and leveling up.Haryanvi rapper Dhanda Nyoliwala delivers a compelling performance, weaving relatable narratives with his signature cadence. He's joined by Xvir Grewal, whose melodic interpretation adds another layer of depth to the exploration of love and loss. The production is a vibrant fusion of modern sounds and traditional Haryanvi instrumentation, featuring the distinctive textures of the deru, bugchu, and ghada, creating a sonic landscape that is both familiar and refreshingly new Artist Parveen Dhanda (Dhanda Nyoliwala) brings his signature new-age rap beats and lyrical authenticity to the fore. More than just a rapper, Dhanda stands as a cultural voice, committed to putting Haryana on the global hip-hop map. Harshvir Singh Grewal, aka Xvir, brings a melodic depth and emotional nuance to the track offering a smooth contrast to Dhanda’s verses. Together, they craft a dynamic narrative that bridges regional identity and contemporary expression. Drawing strength from their roots, the duo experiments with sound blending traditional folk instruments like the deru, bugchu, and ghada with modern, rap-inspired beats where the result is a vibrant, layered track that feels both grounded and globally relevant.Shantanu Gangane, IMX Lead, Coca-Cola India, said, "Coke Studio Bharat is built on a clear strategic intent: to take the sound of India to the world by spotlighting its most powerful cultural asset - its diversity. With each new song, we’re building a stage where regional artists like Dhanda Nyoliwala and Xvir Grewal can reimagine tradition for a new generation of listeners. We at Coke Studio are stoked to bring forward stories that are rooted yet relevant for the fans."