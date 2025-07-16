Live
- Old weapons can’t win new wars: CDS Anil Chauhan calls for future-ready, India-made drone tech
- Police foil kidnap plot to extort Rs 1 cr, 4 held
- Infosys Foundation commits Rs 200 cr to empower job seekers
- Capital braces for auto fare hike from August 1
- HC orders state to share stampede report with KSCA, RCB
- DKS announces formation of five new municipal corporations
- MLA Anirudh Reddy and Principal Secretary Yogita Rana Inaugurate AI Computer Lab in Jadcherla
- Fake surety scam busted; 8 held for producing forged Aadhaar cards
- CM withdraws controversial land acquisition plan in Devanahalli
- Tata Motors begins delivery of 148 EVs to BMTC
Despite bomb threat, trading on BSE normal
Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that it received a bomb threat via email from an unknown ID on the...
Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that it received a bomb threat via email from an unknown ID on the night of July 13 and as a precautionary measure, the exchange has stepped up its diligence and supervision at its premises. The statement also said that an FIR has been filed on this issue and all relevant authorities have been informed of the said mail.
“Preliminary checks carried out by the relevant authorities have not found any suspicious element. The Exchange’s operations remain unaffected and continue as normal,” the statement said.
“We express our sincere thanks to the Mumbai Police and emergency response teams for their prompt and professional response,” the statement added.
The police immediately swung into action after BSE received a bomb threat via email. Police sources said that the BSE received a threatening email on its official website.