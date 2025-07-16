Despite bomb threat, trading on BSE normal

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that it received a bomb threat via email from an unknown ID on the night of July 13 and as a precautionary measure, the exchange has stepped up its diligence and supervision at its premises. The statement also said that an FIR has been filed on this issue and all relevant authorities have been informed of the said mail.

“Preliminary checks carried out by the relevant authorities have not found any suspicious element. The Exchange’s operations remain unaffected and continue as normal,” the statement said.

“We express our sincere thanks to the Mumbai Police and emergency response teams for their prompt and professional response,” the statement added.

The police immediately swung into action after BSE received a bomb threat via email. Police sources said that the BSE received a threatening email on its official website.