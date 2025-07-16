  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Despite bomb threat, trading on BSE normal

Despite bomb threat, trading on BSE normal
x
Highlights

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that it received a bomb threat via email from an unknown ID on the...

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that it received a bomb threat via email from an unknown ID on the night of July 13 and as a precautionary measure, the exchange has stepped up its diligence and supervision at its premises. The statement also said that an FIR has been filed on this issue and all relevant authorities have been informed of the said mail.

“Preliminary checks carried out by the relevant authorities have not found any suspicious element. The Exchange’s operations remain unaffected and continue as normal,” the statement said.

“We express our sincere thanks to the Mumbai Police and emergency response teams for their prompt and professional response,” the statement added.

The police immediately swung into action after BSE received a bomb threat via email. Police sources said that the BSE received a threatening email on its official website.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick