DPDPA Rules 2025: Experts welcome digital privacy laws

Industry experts welcomed the government’s move to notify Rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), 2023, formally operationalising India’s first dedicated personal-data protection regime.

As per the notification rolled out by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday, social media sites, online gateways, and any other organisations handling personal data are required to give users a detailed explanation of the information being gathered and to make it apparent how it will be used.

“There is no doubt that India has entered a new era of privacy. In the age of AI, trust is crucial. And because AI depends on large volumes of data, strong privacy protections must come first. This development marks an important step in strengthening India’s digital ecosystem and aligns closely with the country’s recent AI governance guidelines,” said Ivana Bartoletti, Chief Privacy and AI Governance Officer, Wipro.

Bartoletti stated that the new rules come with robust data governance - anchored in clear responsibilities, defined structures, consent, and privacy by design. These will enable organisations to grow in a sustainable and accountable way “as innovation accelerates and technology becomes ever more embedded in daily life,” Bartoletti said

According to the regulations, users must have an easy way to revoke their consent or complain to the Data Protection Board (DPB) about infractions.

While consent managers, which are organisations authorised to act on behalf of users, have 12 months to register with the DPB, companies will have up to 18 months to fulfil the administrative compliance requirements.

“With the notification of the Rules and the Act, the government has finally put all uncertainty to rest,” said Nikhil Narendran, Partner – TMT (Technology, Media and Telecommunications), Trilegal.