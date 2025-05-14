Dr Swapna Chekuri: Where Science Meets Empathy in the Pursuit of Parenthood

In today’s competitive world where we work endlessly, marry later in life, and deal with health and lifestyle challenges imaginable (more than any other time in history), there is something deeply emotional, which is affecting our ability to start a family. According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 couples are affected by infertility. In India itself that translates to over 27 million couples suffering from some level of fertility issues. This is now not just a medical issue but has also raised personal, emotional and social issues. This increase in infertility can be attributed to delayed pregnancies, stress, pollution, hormonal fluctuations, and poor nutrition among a host of other factors. Fertility is often a silent struggle. The reality is that both partners are often left suffering in isolation—there is so much brokenness, guilt, and pressure from society as it relates to the process of becoming and being parents. The good news? Science offers solutions; the more accurate answer is 'solutions' in the context of care and compassion for these couples.

That is where Dr Swapna Chekuri – leading IVF doctor in Hyderabad - becomes one’s friend and hope-giver. Not just a doctor providing clinical care, but also being a light of hope for her thousands of patients.

Dr. Swapna Chekuri: A name that inspires hope for couples worldwide

With over 15 years of experience under her belt, Dr Swapna Chekuri is regarded as one of India’s most trusted IVF doctors. As the Clinical Director of Hyderabad Fertility Centre (HFC) – a leading IVF Centre in Hyderabad, with several branches in Kothapet, Gachibowli and KPHB, she has relentlessly worked for over 10,000 successful conceptions of couples. Her notoriety extends beyond an expert in medicine; she creates a human connection with her patients, addressing their fears while effectively guiding them in a clear and compassionate way. Her journey began with an MBBS and an MS OBG from JSS Medical College, followed by numerous fellowships in Reproductive Medicine, from the UK, UAE and Delhi, in addition to advanced training in Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy and Ultrasound.

Hyderabad Fertility Centre – A Place That Believes in Parenthood for All

Hyderabad Fertility Centre has, under Dr. Swapna's leadership, became one of the most affordable IVF centres in Hyderabad and also in India, to provide world-class treatment but with a personal touch. Some of the services offered include: -

• IVF (In Vitro Fertilization)

• ICSI (Male Infertility)

• IUI (Intrauterine insemination)

• Egg, sperm and embryo freezing

• Donor programmes (egg, sperm, embryo)

• Surrogacy

• Prenatal genetic testing

• Cosmetic Gynecology

What has made HFC unique is the manner in which every couple is treated with respect, care, and clarity. No rush decisions, no false promises, just honest, medically advanced, ethical care.

What is IVF? The Most Common yet advanced Fertility Treatment

IVF is a medical process that assists couples in conceiving a child when they are unable to conceive naturally. This involves combining eggs and sperm in the laboratory and putting the embryo into a woman's uterus.

At the Hyderabad Fertility Centre, the process of IVF involves following 7 steps carefully.

Ovarian Stimulation: Medications are used to stimulate the woman to make multiple eggs rather than just 1 egg.

Egg Retrieval: The eggs are retrieved by a minor procedure which we do with a transvaginal ultrasound, which is safe.

Fertilization: In a lab we combine the eggs with the sperm. If the male has a lower sperm count, we can do ICSI, where we inject one sperm directly into one egg.

Sperm Collection & Selection: Sperm is prepared by the laboratory from either the male partner, or a sperm donor. The laboratory selects the healthiest sperm in the sample.

Embryo Growth (Blastocyst Culture): The fertilized eggs grow every day in the laboratory and are examined daily for several days.

Embryo Transfer: We put one or more healthy embryos into the uterus of the woman. The transfer is safe and usually painless.

Pregnancy Testing: After approximately 2-week blood test that checks for the start of the pregnancy.

Dr Swapna also utilises many advanced techniques such as genetic screening of embryos, deferment of the transfer until blastocyst, and assisted hatching—all focused on improving a couple's chance of conception and having a healthy child.

A True Story That Made Everyone Emotional – But It’s a Happy Ending

There are many miracles that occur at HFC, but one story was special.

A couple - a 46-year-old wife and 49-year-old husband came to HFC after 22 years of trying with failed IVF attempts at multiple unsuccessful IVF centres. They were referred by a patient in the US who conceived with Dr Swapna's ICSI treatment.

At HFC, the couple received emotional counselling, complete health assessments, and a small, intentional ICSI procedure using a donor egg and the husband's sperm. The embryos were genetically screened and transferred two healthy embryos.

Immediately, the wife conceived in the first cycle. The couple shed tears of joy the day they received their pregnancy report. A few months later, they delivered a healthy baby boy in the United States, which not only represented success, but the start of healing after two decades of pain.

Mitigating The Risks: IVF Done Correctly

IVF is safe, but there are some risks to be aware of. Dr Swapna will mitigate these risks through careful management and professional care:

OHSS (Ovarian Hyperstimulation) - Mitigated by the use of low-dose medications and close monitoring.

Multiple pregnancies - Mitigated by strict limiting of the number of embryos placed.

Ectopic pregnancy - carefully monitored by ultrasound.

Low birth weight or premature birth - Managed pre-natal care and advice on nutrition.

Patients at HFC are never left in the dark. Each risk is explained. Each decision is made together.

Beyond the Clinic: Education, Research & Recognition

Dr Swapna is also:

• A Professor at Deccan College of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad.

• An Examiner for MBBS and MS exams under prestigious universities

• A published researcher on PCOS, Endometriosis, etc.

• A core member of ASRM, ESHREE, ISAR, IFS, and FOGSI Organising Secretary of IFS Telangana Chapter

• She is invited to speak at conferences all over India and the world. Her work is changing how fertility care will be delivered in the country.

The Final Word: Where Hope Finds Its Way Home

Infertility is much more than a medical diagnosis. It is a life experience comprised of questions, fears, and an intense longing. What every couple needs is not just a treatment plan—but a doctor who understands their suffering, and will accompany them to light, patiently. This is exactly what Dr Swapna Chekuri provides. And this is precisely what Hyderabad Fertility Centre stands for offering affordable IVF treatment in Hyderabad.

With offices conveniently located at Kothapet and Gachibowli in Hyderabad, HFC is not just a facility—it is a home where countless parenthood stories have begun. During times of uncertainty, this is where hope arrives.