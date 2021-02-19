Foreign Ministers of Quad countries call for promoting freedom of navigation in Indo-Pacific region

Foreign Ministers of Quad countries - India, Australia, Japan and US – discussed the necessity to promote freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar represented India at the Third Quad Ministerial Meeting held on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The Foreign Ministers emphasized their commitment to upholding a rules-based international order, underpinned by respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas and peaceful resolution of disputes. It was noted that the Indo-Pacific concept had gathered growing international support, including in Europe.

The Ministers highlighted their shared attributes as political democracies, market economies and pluralistic societies. They recognized that the changes underway in the world makes a strong case for their countries working closely together. It was important for the international community that the direction of changes remains positive and beneficial to all.

The Ministers discussed ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccination programmes. India's efforts at providing vaccines to 74 countries were recognized and appreciated. In the discussion pertaining to recent developments in Myanmar, the upholding of rule of law and the democratic transition was reiterated by India. Noting that regular Quad consultations hold value, the Ministers agreed to continue these useful discussions.