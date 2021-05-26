FTCCI for gradual lifting of lockdown

Hyderabad: Industry body Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Wednesday urged the Telangana government to go for phase-wise lifting the imposed lockdown.

"We at FTCCI feel that phase wise lifting of lockdown be made perhaps indexed to the number of active Covid cases or based on priority of need of the people and financial importance. This can be both in terms of relaxation in timings and activities," said Ramakanth Inani, president, FTCCI.

The slowdown of economy since the past one year and the second wave of the pandemic has worsened both the financial, health and mental wellbeing of the people. Lifting of the lockdown is necessary as it helps us to get back on our feet and resume economic activity. Despite the pressures of businesses and sacrifice of economic activity, we understand that lockdown is a must for the wellbeing of the public, Inani added.

Police should officially declare suitable and mutually convenient timings to allow the employees and vehicles of exempted industries to commute and ply. FTCCI would be more than happy to engage with the government to bring out a balance between the two.