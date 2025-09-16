Get Access to Multiple OTTs in One Pack: Airtel's ₹279 Subscription Pack

Do you enjoy watching shows and movies on OTT platforms but find it difficult to remember your login details? Airtel addresses this challenge with its all-in-one OTT subscription that bundles Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium (25+ streaming partners) through a single, affordable subscription.

What You Get with Airtel's ₹279 Pack

The ₹279 all-in-one OTT subscription pack is a haven for entertainment lovers. This pack offers access to the following OTT platforms:

• Netflix

• JioHotstar

• Zee5

• SonyLiv

• SunNXT

• Lionsgate Play

• AHA

• Eros Now

• manoramaMAX

• Hoichoi and more

The advantage of this pack is that you'll also get live TV sports coverage through JioHotstar and SonyLIV. Enjoy live sports streaming of cricket matches, football tournaments, boxing, and tennis championships without burning a hole in your pocket.

How to Claim Your Netflix and OTT Benefits

Getting started with your all-in-one OTT subscription pack is straightforward once you understand the claiming process. After purchasing the ₹279 pack, you can claim your subscriptions as follows:

1. Open the Airtel Xstream Play app after recharging

2. Tap "Claim & Watch" on the Netflix and Zee5 banner

3. Sign in to your existing account or create a new one

4. For Netflix, confirm the Basic plan subscription

5. Download the Netflix app to start streaming

6. For Zee5, download the Zee5 app, but access it via the Airtel Xstream Play app for content consumption.

7. For other OTT platforms, you can directly stream content via the Airtel Xstream Play app or website.

Supported Devices

Airtel Xstream Play works across multiple devices, making your entertainment accessible anywhere. The app supports Android and iOS mobile devices, desktop browsers, Android TV, Apple TV, and Airtel Xstream Box.

Device compatibility:

• The mobile app is available on the Play Store and the App Store

• Web streaming through the official website (https://www.airtelxstream.in/)

• Android TV and Apple TV support

• Pre-installed on Airtel Xstream Box

Regional Content and Language Options

Airtel Xstream Play excels in regional content variety through partnerships with language-specific OTT platforms. South Indian viewers can access Sun NXT for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada content, whereas Bengali audiences can enjoy Hoichoi's extensive library.

Regional OTT Partners:

• AHA: Telugu and Tamil originals and movies

• ManoramaMAX: Malayalam entertainment content

• Sun NXT: Multi-language South Indian content in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam

• Hoichoi: Bengali movies, shows, and originals

• Epic On: Historical and mythological content

• Chaupal: Entertainment content in Punjabi

• ShemarooMe: Watch content in Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Punjabi, and Hindi

• Kanchha Lannka: Stream Odia content

This diversity makes the all-in-one OTT subscription pack valuable for families with varied language preferences. Each platform offers dubbed versions and subtitles for popular content.

Managing Your Subscription and Renewals

The ₹279 pack has a 1-month validity, after which you'll need to repurchase the pack to continue enjoying OTT benefits. The Airtel Xstream Play Premium pack can be managed through the app's "My Plans" section. You can track active subscriptions, renewal dates, and claim status for different OTT platforms. The app sends notifications before benefit expiry to help you plan renewals. For uninterrupted entertainment, consider setting up auto-renewal. This ensures continuous access to your all-in-one OTT subscription pack without manual intervention.

Airtel Xstream Play's ₹279 pack transforms your access to entertainment. The combination of Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, regional OTT platforms, and live TV sports streaming creates exceptional value for entertainment enthusiasts. Additionally, this introductory pack saves you ₹750, making it the most economical pack for streaming 25+ OTT channels.