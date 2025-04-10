Live
Godrej Capital inks MoU with T’gana govt on credit to MSMEs
Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group, on Wednesday said it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana through its finance and housing finance subsidiaries (Companies), to provide credit access to MSMEs. Under this MoU, the Government of Telangana and Companies will work closely to drive large-scale MSME credit penetration across the state, particularly for underserved and first-time borrowers, according to a press release.
Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, said: “Godrej Finance Ltd and Godrej Housing Finance Ltd, both subsidiaries of Godrej Capital Ltd will provide digital-first lending solutions and tailored financial products to our local MSMEs, especially women entrepreneurs. Our government, through the recently launched MSME Policy, has committed to exploring such partnerships with Financial Institutions for increasing access to credit for the underserved MSMEs, and this MoU is a step in that direction.”