Govt bans sugarcane juice in ethanol making

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday banned the use of ‘sugacane juice and sugar syrup’ for ethanol production in the 2023-24 supply year that started this month, in order to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check.



However, the government has allowed use of ‘B-molasses’ for ethanol production in 2023-24, a move which sugar industry bodies welcomed. In a letter issued to all sugar mills and distillers, the Food Ministry directed them “not to use sugarcane juice /sugar syrup” for ethanol production during the 2023-24 ethanol supply year (December-November).