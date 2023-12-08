Live
- Four of family from Andhra Pradesh found hanging in Varanasi room
- SC to hear CID's petition to cancel Naidu's bail in skill development case
- BJP MPs Resigning After Assembly Poll Wins Urged To Vacate Delhi Bungalows Within 30 Days
- Visakhapatnam: City of destiny gears up for op-demo
- Accused In Rape Case Commits Suicide After Acid Attack On Victim
- Air quality remains 'very poor', Delhi records min temp of 9.4
- 3.8 magnitude quake felt in Meghalaya
- JSP-TDP alliance will form govt in AP in 2024: Pawan
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 08 December, 2023
- Hyderabad: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gets a second chance to serve as Minister
Just In
Govt bans sugarcane juice in ethanol making
Highlights
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday banned the use of ‘sugacane juice and sugar syrup’ for ethanol production in the 2023-24 supply year that started...
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday banned the use of ‘sugacane juice and sugar syrup’ for ethanol production in the 2023-24 supply year that started this month, in order to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check.
However, the government has allowed use of ‘B-molasses’ for ethanol production in 2023-24, a move which sugar industry bodies welcomed. In a letter issued to all sugar mills and distillers, the Food Ministry directed them “not to use sugarcane juice /sugar syrup” for ethanol production during the 2023-24 ethanol supply year (December-November).
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS