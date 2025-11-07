Live
- Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Faces Delay as BEML Struggles to Deliver Trains
- Dyson Launches New Hot+Cool™ Purifiers HP2 De-NOx (HP12) and Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ HP1 to Tackle Winter Pollution with Cleaner Air and Intelligent Heating
- Wordle Answer Today (November 7, 2025): Hints, Clues, and Solution for Today’s Puzzle
- India's credit card spending rises 23 pc to Rs 2.17 lakh crore in September: Report
- Why AI-First Is Becoming the Defining Standard for Elite GCCs By Piyush Kedia, Co-Founder and CEO, InCommon
- Shastri tells England to make early inroads to win Ashes
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for November 7, 2025: Get Free Skins, Diamonds, and Weapons
- I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces IFFI 2025 to introduce programs focused on emerging filmmakers
- Lenskart IPO: GMP Falls 70% Before Listing; Analysts Cite High Valuation and Weak Market Mood
- Delhi Airport flight operations disrupted as ATC glitch hits over 400 flights
Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue Fully Subscribed, GMP Slips to ₹10.5 Ahead of Listing on Nov 12
Groww IPO was fully subscribed by Day 2 with 1.64 times overall bids.
The IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, has received strong investor interest.
The issue was fully subscribed by the end of Day 2 (Thursday), with a 1.64 times overall subscription.
Today marks the final day of bidding for the ₹6,632 crore IPO.
IPO Details
The price band is set between ₹95 and ₹100 per share, valuing Groww at around ₹61,700 crore (about $7 billion).
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares.
Use of Funds
Groww will use the fresh issue money for:
₹225 crore for marketing and brand building
₹205 crore for Groww Creditserv Technology (NBFC arm)
₹167.5 crore for Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd to support margin trading
₹152.5 crore for cloud infrastructure
The rest for acquisitions and general corporate needs
About Groww
Founded in 2016, Groww has become India’s largest stockbroker.
It serves over 12.6 million active clients and holds a 26% market share as of June 2025.
Groww IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium)
The GMP for Groww IPO has dropped to ₹10.5 per share, the lowest since trading began in the grey market.
Based on this, the expected listing price is around ₹110.5, giving a 10.5% premium over the issue price.