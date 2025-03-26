Hatsun Agro expands presence in AP

Hyderabad: HatsunAgro Product Ltd. (HAP), a private sector dairy company, inaugurated its 4000th HAP daily outlet in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

This store will retail ice creams, fresh milk, curd, buttermilk, paneer, yoghurt, juices, chocolates, butter, and more. Apart of direct consumer sale, the outlet will cater to the general retail outlets in their vicinity to increase expand the brand reach. RG Chandramogan, Chairman, HatsunAgro Product, said:

"The opening of our 4000th HAP daily Exclusive Store in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh is an important milestone in the company’s journey to bring fresh, high-quality dairy products closer to the consumers. HatsunAgro’s focus has always been on innovation, quality, and ensuring accessibility while creating newer opportunities for dairy farmers and franchisee partners.”